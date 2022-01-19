Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in December

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Datable Technology stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -3.06. Datable Technology has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter.

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone.

