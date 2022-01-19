David Michery Sells 30,000 Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MULN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 291,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mullen Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18.
About Mullen Automotive
