David Michery Sells 30,000 Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MULN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 291,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mullen Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

