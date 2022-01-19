Decentral Games Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.34 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $201.34 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.42 or 0.07409339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00062891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.12 or 0.99778260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 384,415,690 coins and its circulating supply is 380,735,960 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

