Decentralized Machine Learning Reaches Market Capitalization of $232,050.11 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $232,050.11 and approximately $2,605.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00051734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

