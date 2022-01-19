DECOIN (DTEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.34 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. DECOIN has a market cap of $6.34 million and $55.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008512 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 120.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001424 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,032,405 coins and its circulating supply is 56,243,121 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

