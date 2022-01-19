Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells £68,841.50 in Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.39), for a total transaction of £68,841.50 ($93,930.28).

On Wednesday, December 15th, Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.96), for a total transaction of £85,157.31 ($116,192.26).

On Wednesday, December 1st, Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £1,929,967.74 ($2,633,330.25).

LON:ROO opened at GBX 171.61 ($2.34) on Wednesday. Deliveroo plc has a one year low of GBX 165.40 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 392 ($5.35) to GBX 297 ($4.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.40 ($4.70).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

