Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

