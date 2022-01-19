Delta Investment Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,645,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,683,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,168,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after acquiring an additional 76,324 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.