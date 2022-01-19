Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. Zscaler comprises approximately 0.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 155.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 70,810 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $4.80 on Wednesday, hitting $264.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,481. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -118.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.15.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

