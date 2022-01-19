Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Capri by 239.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Capri by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Capri by 93.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 36.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.27. 9,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,748. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

