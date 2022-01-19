Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,034.30. 194,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,425,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,056.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $878.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock worth $4,493,439,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

