Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 73,103 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,103 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LendingClub by 42.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 709,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. 61,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.