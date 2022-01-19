Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $13.91. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 1,617 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.