Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,840 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.