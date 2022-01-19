Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 10,235 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PROG by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRG opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

