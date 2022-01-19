Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 45,630 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 94,846 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

