Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 68,821 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,821 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Telos were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Telos by 88,716.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.17 million, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

