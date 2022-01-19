Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 94,410 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 183.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,410 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Utz Brands by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Utz Brands by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $4,752,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 17.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after acquiring an additional 982,290 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 49,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $794,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,356 shares of company stock worth $4,550,887. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

