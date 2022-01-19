Deutsche Bank AG Sells 46,623 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in M.D.C. by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277,403 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 1,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

