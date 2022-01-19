Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €135.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €135.00 ($153.41) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMW. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.79 ($117.94).

BMW traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching €98.94 ($112.43). The stock had a trading volume of 930,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($109.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

