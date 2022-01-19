Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.93% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.89 ($26.01).

Shares of FRA DTE traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €15.96 ($18.13). The company had a trading volume of 9,607,142 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.11. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

