Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.42.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

