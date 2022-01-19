Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 680

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 763 ($10.41) to GBX 680 ($9.28) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RMG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.87) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.60) to GBX 768 ($10.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.64) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.73) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 704.09 ($9.61).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 498.30 ($6.80) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 385.32 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 494.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 495.81. The company has a market cap of £4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.