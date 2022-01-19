Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Target Price to 680.00

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 763.00 to 680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from 777.00 to 768.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.37.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

