Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.98

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 139452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 27.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse AG will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

