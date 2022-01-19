Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.85 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.91) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.24 ($8.22).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €7.13 ($8.10) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($14.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

