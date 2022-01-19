Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLAKY. UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

