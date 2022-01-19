Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

