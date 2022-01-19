Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.89 ($26.01).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.96 ($18.13) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.11. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

