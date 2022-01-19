Dev Protocol Price Tops $1.53 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003677 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $81,400.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.47 or 0.00695198 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00019332 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

