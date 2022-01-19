Devon Energy Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Argus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $50.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

