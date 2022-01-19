DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 42.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in DexCom by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in DexCom by 9.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 21.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 127.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

DXCM opened at $429.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $556.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.54. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,420 shares of company stock worth $8,597,547. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

