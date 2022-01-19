dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Capitalization Hits $15.49 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $15.49 million and $574,543.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,921,216 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

