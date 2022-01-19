Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.88

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $44.93, with a volume of 32112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,533,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 639.2% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 33,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

