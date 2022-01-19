Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 30.10 Per Share

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.41) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,864 ($39.08) on Wednesday. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,162 ($29.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,504 ($47.81). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,237.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.72), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,523,199.18). Also, insider Barbara Gibbes acquired 3,433 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,256 ($44.43) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($152,515.32).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($41.48) to GBX 3,290 ($44.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,192.50 ($43.56).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

