Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.04

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.04 and traded as low as $46.09. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 1,966,223 shares trading hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 2,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter.

