discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) PT Lowered to GBX 1,150 at Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,220 ($16.65) to GBX 1,150 ($15.69) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSCV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON DSCV opened at GBX 925 ($12.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 993.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £882.97 million and a P/E ratio of 66.55. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 600.20 ($8.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,274 ($17.38).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 3.35 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Simon Gibbins sold 58,379 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 987 ($13.47), for a total value of £576,200.73 ($786,192.84).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

