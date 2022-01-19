DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 250.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 230.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

