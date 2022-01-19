Dogecoin Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $21.93 billion and $968.08 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00324019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000866 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

