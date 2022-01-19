Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dollar General worth $46,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after buying an additional 818,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 26.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,058,000 after purchasing an additional 532,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $213.11 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average of $223.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.90.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

