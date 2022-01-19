Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

CWXZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 8,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,475. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.