Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LPG opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $523.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.24. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 93.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.