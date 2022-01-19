Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Up 5.3%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.11. 22,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,733,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

