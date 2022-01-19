Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Up 5.3%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.11. 22,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,733,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
