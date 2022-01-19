Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $324.80

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 324.80 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 331.80 ($4.53), with a volume of 75150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.40 ($4.71).

DOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.55) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.16) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 392.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1.22 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In other news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($14,572.25).

Dr. Martens Company Profile (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.