Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.12

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.12 and last traded at C$24.96, with a volume of 2416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.82.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total value of C$161,847.48.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.