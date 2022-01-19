DSM Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA cut their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

