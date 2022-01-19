DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,127,596 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $350.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.34.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

