DSM Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,278 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises 2.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Monster Beverage worth $204,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.90.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

