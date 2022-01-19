Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after purchasing an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.66. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

