Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $13.48 Million Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435,121 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

